M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.40.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $148.55 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

