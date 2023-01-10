Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MUR opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.41. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.28. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $379,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,993.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,664 shares in the company, valued at $33,578,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,754 shares of company stock worth $13,915,495 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

