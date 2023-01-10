MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) 1-Day Volume Hits $298.95

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $7.97 million and $298.95 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.13 or 0.00445112 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.47 or 0.01301190 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,445.25 or 0.31424980 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.0085898 USD and is down -8.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,018.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

