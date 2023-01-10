My DeFi Pet Hits Market Cap of $832,607.64 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $832,607.64 and approximately $710,880.67 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.53 or 0.01601352 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00008523 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00019181 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00034496 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000482 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.97 or 0.01828922 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.