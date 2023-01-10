Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Cut to Underperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a market cap of $41.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.67. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

