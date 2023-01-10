NatWest Group plc Sells 17,208 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

NatWest Group plc lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,208 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Raymond James dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $264.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,016. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $349.60.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.