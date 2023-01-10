Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $18.90

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $20.95. Nayax shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 35 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nayax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax Stock Up 10.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nayax had a negative net margin of 25.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $47.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter worth $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the third quarter worth $237,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.