NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $1.63 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $126.92 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00009434 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00072055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00064384 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00024499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000255 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000124 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.64012923 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $155,525,732.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.