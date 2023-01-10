Neblio (NEBL) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $26.70 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00007826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,743,524 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars.

