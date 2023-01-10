Needham & Company LLC Boosts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $90.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 0.61. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $141.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,964,305.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,663,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,614 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Five9 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,569,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,373,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

