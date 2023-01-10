Neutrino USD (USDN) Hits Market Cap of $300.10 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002546 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $300.10 million and $363,131.27 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003362 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00445313 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.79 or 0.01315977 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.43 or 0.31453317 BTC.
About Neutrino USD
Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.