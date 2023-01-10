New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NJR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:NJR opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $765.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 25.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,205,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 452.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

