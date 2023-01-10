New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 12th

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 12th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 12th.

New York City REIT Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of New York City REIT stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $22.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.29. New York City REIT has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on New York City REIT from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New York City REIT Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in New York City REIT by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

