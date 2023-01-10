New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 12th

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 12th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 12th.
New York City REIT Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of New York City REIT stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $22.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.29. New York City REIT has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $13.75.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on New York City REIT from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
New York City REIT Company Profile
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
