NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) is Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,507 shares during the quarter. NICE accounts for 4.9% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.83% of NICE worth $218,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in NICE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NICE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NICE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NICE by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $190.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.75 and its 200 day moving average is $200.16. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $285.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.49 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NICE. StockNews.com began coverage on NICE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

