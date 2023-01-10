NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 24,108 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.6% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $127.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.79.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.97. 38,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,117,029. The stock has a market cap of $197.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $153.60.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.