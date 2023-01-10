NKN (NKN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.15 Million

NKN (NKN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One NKN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0923 or 0.00000528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NKN has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. NKN has a total market cap of $55.47 million and $3.15 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NKN

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 754,831,362 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. NKN’s official website is nkn.org.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

