Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Nokia Oyj accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.45) to €5.50 ($5.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.30 ($5.70) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

