Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Stock Price Up 56.1%

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 56.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 70,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 19,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Noranda Income Fund to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Noranda Income Fund alerts:

Noranda Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

Noranda Income Fund Company Profile

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns an electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; zinc slab, a general commodity grade metal; and granulated zinc, which is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noranda Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noranda Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.