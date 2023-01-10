NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.63.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$9.83 on Friday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.30 and a 52-week high of C$14.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.81.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

