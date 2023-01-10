NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Uri Weinberg Sells 8,143 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NovoCure Stock Down 16.3 %

Shares of NVCR traded down $17.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.25. 3,475,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,421. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.96. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,986,000 after buying an additional 129,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,727,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,371,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,225,000 after buying an additional 40,619 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 81.8% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,850,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,795,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.