NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 228.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 206.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3,223.5% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NRG stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 28,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,345. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

