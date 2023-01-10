NSUR COIN (NSUR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.60 Million

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One NSUR COIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NSUR COIN has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and approximately $32,963.76 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NSUR COIN has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NSUR COIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.10 or 0.00445255 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.44 or 0.01307764 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,445.46 or 0.31449256 BTC.

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN’s genesis date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NSUR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NSUR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.