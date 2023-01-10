Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Up to $10.26

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.67. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 316 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.
Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $507.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.63.
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
