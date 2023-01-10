Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Up to $10.26

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.67. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 316 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $507.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 121,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

