Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 1st

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

JHAA stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHAA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

