Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 1st

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.
JHAA stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08.
About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
