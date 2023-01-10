Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Stake Raised by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NULG stock opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

