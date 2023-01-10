Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NMZ stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
