Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

NMZ stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after buying an additional 75,576 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 534,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 51,517 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

