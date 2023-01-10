Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 1st

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NXN stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

