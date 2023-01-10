Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 1st

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NXN stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
