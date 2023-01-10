Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP)
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.