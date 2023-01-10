Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NQP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

