Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

JPS stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 493,729 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 118,975 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $354,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

