Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
JPS stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS)
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.