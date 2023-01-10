Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

