Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE NBB opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
