Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NBB opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

