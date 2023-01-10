NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after acquiring an additional 467,060 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Up 5.2 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $156.28 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.44. The company has a market capitalization of $389.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,287 shares of company stock worth $20,842,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

