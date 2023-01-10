NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $35,325,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 60,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $268,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $155.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $387.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,287 shares of company stock worth $20,842,072 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

