NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Czech National Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $35,325,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 60,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 150,287 shares of company stock valued at $20,842,072. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $155.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

