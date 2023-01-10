NXM Price Reaches $42.09 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, NXM has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $42.09 or 0.00241151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $277.54 million and approximately $70,265.06 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012283 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00036509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005719 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00018997 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

