OKB Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.75 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One OKB token can currently be bought for about $26.68 or 0.00155032 BTC on exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $19.75 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OKB Token Profile

OKB’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

