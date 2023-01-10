OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $157.88 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $157.88 million and $18.69 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00006515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00072055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00064384 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00024499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000255 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.