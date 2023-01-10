OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $157.36 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00006521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $157.36 million and $20.56 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00071005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00064031 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00024644 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000259 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.