One Day In July LLC Acquires 18,403 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 56,359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $187,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.62. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,071. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $144.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.52.

