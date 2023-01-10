One Day In July LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.0% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.
VUG stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.91. 7,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,563. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $311.32.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
