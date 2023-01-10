One Day In July LLC Buys 3,624 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $154.11. 6,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,269. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $169.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

