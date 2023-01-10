OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $49.00.

OMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point cut their target price on OneMain to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OneMain to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.73.

NYSE OMF opened at $36.33 on Friday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 50.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 78.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

