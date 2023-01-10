onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down to $64.65

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.65, but opened at $61.90. onsemi shares last traded at $62.25, with a volume of 97,070 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on onsemi to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on onsemi to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

onsemi Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On onsemi

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,419 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 2,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,461 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

