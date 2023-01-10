onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down to $64.65

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.65, but opened at $61.90. onsemi shares last traded at $62.25, with a volume of 97,070 shares.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on onsemi to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on onsemi to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.
The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,419 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 2,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,461 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
