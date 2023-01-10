OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock Price Down 8.9%

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 208,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 122,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OptiNose to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OptiNose from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on OptiNose in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

OptiNose Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $146.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

Insider Transactions at OptiNose

OptiNose ( NASDAQ:OPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 15,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,777.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,351.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 19,019 shares of company stock valued at $32,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OptiNose

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in OptiNose by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,402,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after buying an additional 39,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,088,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 83,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in OptiNose by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 125,949 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in OptiNose by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 887,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OptiNose by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

See Also

