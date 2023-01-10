Opus Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.00. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.45 and a 52-week high of $107.08.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

