Opus Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after buying an additional 8,543,788 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,359,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,121. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

