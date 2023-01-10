Opus Capital Group LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 294.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 816.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,335,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,988 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.25. 183,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,655,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

