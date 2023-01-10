Opus Capital Group LLC Purchases 13,445 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $13,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 47,953 shares during the period.

AVDV traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.97. 384,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.11. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $66.64.

