Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 1,431 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,327,676. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $219.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

