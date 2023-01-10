Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 59,865 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,865 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

ISTB stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $46.83. 843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,016. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

